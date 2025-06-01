Concert les Violoncellades – Colmar, 1 juin 2025 17:00, Colmar.

Haut-Rhin

Concert les Violoncellades 3 grand rue Colmar Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2025-06-01 17:00:00

fin : 2025-06-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-01

Un concert unique à Colmar: 40 violoncelles sur scène, sous la direction d’Alexandre Kozlik. Avec la participation du soliste Pedro Bertin González à la guitare, de beaux tangos…

Un concert unique à Colmar: 40 violoncelles sur scène, sous la direction d’Alexandre Kozlik. Avec la participation du soliste Pedro Bertin González à la guitare, de beaux tangos… et un programme riche et original. .

3 grand rue

Colmar 68000 Haut-Rhin Grand Est

English :

A unique concert in Colmar: 40 cellos on stage, conducted by Alexandre Kozlik. With the participation of soloist Pedro Bertin González on guitar, beautiful tangos…

German :

Ein einzigartiges Konzert in Colmar: 40 Celli auf der Bühne, unter der Leitung von Alexandre Kozlik. Mit dem Solisten Pedro Bertin González an der Gitarre, schönen Tangos…

Italiano :

Un concerto unico a Colmar: 40 violoncelli sul palco, diretti da Alexandre Kozlik. Con la partecipazione del solista Pedro Bertin González alla chitarra, bellissimi tanghi…

Espanol :

Un concierto único en Colmar: 40 violonchelos en escena, dirigidos por Alexandre Kozlik. Con la participación del solista Pedro Bertin González a la guitarra, bellos tangos…

L’événement Concert les Violoncellades Colmar a été mis à jour le 2025-05-16 par Office de tourisme de Colmar