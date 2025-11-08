Concert Let’s Goldman Saint-Ferréol-d’Auroure

Concert Let’s Goldman

Salle Catherine Courbon Saint-Ferréol-d’Auroure Haute-Loire

Début : Samedi 2025-11-08

fin : 2025-11-08

2025-11-08

La municipalité vous propose un concert avec Let’s Goldman.

Plus d’informations à venir.

Salle Catherine Courbon Saint-Ferréol-d’Auroure 43330 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 35 50 25

English :

The municipality is offering a concert with Let’s Goldman.

More information to come.

German :

Die Gemeinde bietet Ihnen ein Konzert mit Let’s Goldman an.

Weitere Informationen folgen.

Italiano :

L’amministrazione comunale sta organizzando un concerto con Let’s Goldman.

Seguiranno ulteriori informazioni.

Espanol :

El ayuntamiento organiza un concierto con Let’s Goldman.

Más información en breve.

