La municipalité vous propose un concert avec Let’s Goldman.
Plus d’informations à venir.
Salle Catherine Courbon Saint-Ferréol-d’Auroure 43330 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 77 35 50 25
English :
The municipality is offering a concert with Let’s Goldman.
More information to come.
German :
Die Gemeinde bietet Ihnen ein Konzert mit Let’s Goldman an.
Weitere Informationen folgen.
Italiano :
L’amministrazione comunale sta organizzando un concerto con Let’s Goldman.
Seguiranno ulteriori informazioni.
Espanol :
El ayuntamiento organiza un concierto con Let’s Goldman.
Más información en breve.
L’événement Concert Let’s Goldman Saint-Ferréol-d’Auroure a été mis à jour le 2025-07-17 par Office de Tourisme Loire Semène