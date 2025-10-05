Concert Eglise de Lexy Lexy

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Tarif : – – EUR
15
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-23 15:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-23

Concert de la chorale du Kaléidophone qui fête son 40ème anniversaire.
Participation à la tombola incluse dans le prix du billet d’entrée.Tout public
Salle Legras Mairie de Longwy Place Leclerc Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 25 71 16 

English :

Concert by the Kaléidophone choir, celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Participation in the tombola included in the price of admission.

German :

Konzert des Chors Kaleidophon, der sein 40-jähriges Bestehen feiert.
Teilnahme an der Tombola im Eintrittspreis inbegriffen.

Italiano :

Concerto del coro Kaléidophone, che festeggia il suo 40° anniversario.
Ingresso alla tombola incluso nel prezzo del biglietto.

Espanol :

Concierto del coro Kaléidophone, que celebra su 40 aniversario.
Entrada a la tómbola incluida en el precio de la entrada.

