Concert Eglise de Lexy Lexy

Concert

Salle Legras Mairie de Longwy Place Leclerc Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-23 15:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-23

Concert de la chorale du Kaléidophone qui fête son 40ème anniversaire.

Participation à la tombola incluse dans le prix du billet d’entrée.Tout public

15 .

Salle Legras Mairie de Longwy Place Leclerc Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 25 71 16

English :

Concert by the Kaléidophone choir, celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Participation in the tombola included in the price of admission.

German :

Konzert des Chors Kaleidophon, der sein 40-jähriges Bestehen feiert.

Teilnahme an der Tombola im Eintrittspreis inbegriffen.

Italiano :

Concerto del coro Kaléidophone, che festeggia il suo 40° anniversario.

Ingresso alla tombola incluso nel prezzo del biglietto.

Espanol :

Concierto del coro Kaléidophone, que celebra su 40 aniversario.

Entrada a la tómbola incluida en el precio de la entrada.

L’événement Concert Longwy a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY