Concert Eglise de Lexy Lexy dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
Concert
Salle Legras Mairie de Longwy Place Leclerc Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dimanche 2025-11-23 15:00:00
2025-11-23
Concert de la chorale du Kaléidophone qui fête son 40ème anniversaire.
Participation à la tombola incluse dans le prix du billet d’entrée.Tout public
Salle Legras Mairie de Longwy Place Leclerc Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
English :
Concert by the Kaléidophone choir, celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Participation in the tombola included in the price of admission.
German :
Konzert des Chors Kaleidophon, der sein 40-jähriges Bestehen feiert.
Teilnahme an der Tombola im Eintrittspreis inbegriffen.
Italiano :
Concerto del coro Kaléidophone, che festeggia il suo 40° anniversario.
Ingresso alla tombola incluso nel prezzo del biglietto.
Espanol :
Concierto del coro Kaléidophone, que celebra su 40 aniversario.
Entrada a la tómbola incluida en el precio de la entrada.
