Concert Lily Jung au Gouffre de Proumeyssac Route de Proumeyssac Audrix

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Audrix

Concert Lily Jung au Gouffre de Proumeyssac

Route de Proumeyssac Gouffre de Proumeyssac Audrix Dordogne

Tarif : 33 – 33 – 33 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-05 21:30:00

fin : 2026-08-05

Date(s) :

2026-08-05

21h30. Révélée au grand public lors de son passage remarqué dans The Voice, Lily Jung vous invite à un véritable voyage musical. Sur réservation. 33€ à 38€

Le Gouffre de Proumeyssac a le plaisir d’accueillir Lily Jung pour un concert exceptionnel au cœur de la Cathédrale de Cristal.

Révélée au grand public lors de son passage remarqué dans The Voice, où elle avait fait se retourner les 4 fauteuils, Lily Jung vous invite à un véritable voyage musical.

Sur réservation. .

Route de Proumeyssac Gouffre de Proumeyssac Audrix 24260 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 07 27 47

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English : Concert Lily Jung au Gouffre de Proumeyssac

9:30 p.m. After gaining widespread recognition during her remarkable run on *The Voice*, Lily Jung invites you on a true musical journey. Reservations required. 33? to 38?

L’événement Concert Lily Jung au Gouffre de Proumeyssac Audrix a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OT Lascaux Dordogne Vallée Vézère