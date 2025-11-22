Concert Lily Jung Chants d’un monde Place de la Liberté Pays de Belvès

Concert Lily Jung Chants d’un monde

Place de la Liberté Mairie Pays de Belvès Dordogne

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Lily Jung vous propose un voyage aux 4 coins du monde à travers son concert aux couleurs de l’Asie, l’Afrique ou encore l’Europe de l’Est.

Un voyage harmonique mêlant chant spontané, chants traditionnels et compositions originales et accompagné de plusieurs instruments autoharpe, looper, tambour.

Rendez-vous le samedi 22 novembre à 20h30 à Mairie de Belvès pour un moment de partage et de communion. .

Place de la Liberté Mairie Pays de Belvès 24170 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 71 08 74 57

English : Concert Lily Jung Chants d’un monde

Lily Jung takes you on a journey to the 4 corners of the world with a concert featuring Asian, African and Eastern European influences.

A harmonic journey combining spontaneous singing, traditional songs and original compositions, accompanied by several instruments: autoharp, looper, drum.

German : Concert Lily Jung Chants d’un monde

Lily Jung lädt Sie mit ihrem Konzert, das in den Farben Asiens, Afrikas oder auch Osteuropas gehalten ist, auf eine Reise in die vier Ecken der Welt ein.

Eine harmonische Reise, die spontanen Gesang, traditionelle Lieder und Originalkompositionen miteinander verbindet und von mehreren Instrumenten begleitet wird: Autoharp, Looper, Trommel.

Italiano :

Lily Jung vi porta in viaggio ai 4 angoli del mondo con il suo concerto dai colori dell’Asia, dell’Africa e dell’Europa orientale.

Un viaggio armonico che combina canti spontanei, canzoni tradizionali e composizioni originali, accompagnate da diversi strumenti: autoharp, looper e tamburi.

Espanol : Concert Lily Jung Chants d’un monde

Lily Jung te lleva de viaje a las 4 esquinas del mundo con su concierto con los colores de Asia, África y Europa del Este.

Un viaje armónico que combina cantos espontáneos, canciones tradicionales y composiciones originales, acompañada de varios instrumentos: autoarpa, looper y tambor.

