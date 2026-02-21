Concert L’Impossible concert de Bric et Broc Nancy

Concert L’Impossible concert de Bric et Broc

126 bis rue Saint Dizier Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-03-04 10:30:00

fin : 2026-03-04 11:15:00

Compagnie La Prod’ toucourt

A partir de 6 ans

Musique/Théâtre/Farfeluteries

Justin de Bric et Brian de Broc sont musiciens. Ils forment un chic duo de choc. Pré-ados, ces rockeurs là s’embrouillent toujours pour des broutilles…

Mais bien qu’ils ne soient jamais d’accord, ils trouvent toujours un compromis. L’occasion leur en est une nouvelle fois donnée, car juste après une répétition, ils se font cambrioler…

Il faut trouver une solution ! Et oui, car à la fin de la semaine, c’est le grand concours du collège, et sans instruments ça risque d’être compliqué… Alors, pas le choix faut bricoler !

Contrebassine, cigar-box, tatanophone, cuillères, scotch, percussions corporelles ou bricolées, vieux synthé récupéré à la déchetterie… avec force clowneries et loufoqueries, Brian et Justin font musique de tout !

Les tarifs sont de 6 € pour les enfants et 10 € pour les adultes.

Lieu non accessible aux fauteuils roulants.Enfants

126 bis rue Saint Dizier Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 87 12 86 20

English :

Compagnie La Prod’ toucourt

Ages 6 and up

Music/Theatre/Farfeltery

Justin de Bric and Brian de Broc are musicians. They form a chic duo. Pre-teens, these rockers are always getting into scrapes…

But although they never agree, they always find a compromise. Once again, they have the opportunity to do so, when just after a rehearsal, they are robbed…

A solution must be found! Yes, because at the end of the week, it?s the big school competition, and without instruments, it?s going to be complicated… So there’s no choice but to tinker!

Contrabassoon, cigar-box, tatanophone, spoons, scotch tape, body percussion, DIY percussion, old synthesizer salvaged from the garbage dump… with a lot of clowning and zany antics, Brian and Justin make music out of everything!

Prices are 6? for children and 10? for adults.

No wheelchair access.

