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Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues Comberanche-et-Épeluche

mercredi 22 juillet 2026 · Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Fin
mercredi 22 juillet 2026
Heure de début
19:00:00
Adresse
Café Pluche
Ville
24600 Comberanche-et-Épeluche
Département
Dordogne
Tarif

Comberanche-et-Épeluche

Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-22 19:00:00
fin : 2026-07-22

Date(s) :
2026-07-22

Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues (Douchapt Blues) au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h.
Restauration sur place Participation libre
Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues (Douchapt Blues) au Café Pluche dès 19h, concert à 21h.
Restauration sur place Participation libre   .

Café Pluche Comberanche-et-Épeluche 24600 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 77 44 76 

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English : Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues

Concert by the Lo%EFs Morgan Trio Blues (Douchapt Blues) at Café Pluche starting at 7 p.m.; concert at 9 p.m.
Food available on site Donations welcome

L’événement Concert Loïs Morgan Trio Blues Comberanche-et-Épeluche a été mis à jour le 2026-07-02 par Val de Dronne

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