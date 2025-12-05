Concert Louane Maxéville

Concert Louane Maxéville vendredi 5 décembre 2025.

Concert Louane

rue du zénith Maxéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-12-05 20:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05

2025-12-05

Plus qu’une simple artiste, Louane, après 11 ans de carrière, se réinvente et expérimente plus que jamais. Après avoir annoncé son 5ème album Solo , un nouveau projet qui célèbre les nombreuses facettes de sa personnalité et un best-of regroupant ses plus grands titres, Louane continue son ascension et arrive avec le solo tour , une tournée des Zénith en 2025 et 2026 avec un show inédit et encore jamais vu dans toute la France, en Belgique, en Suisse et au Luxembourg.

Informations et réservations sur le site internet.Tout public

rue du zénith Maxéville 54320 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 93 27 27

English :

More than just an artist, Louane, after 11 years in the music business, is reinventing herself and experimenting more than ever. After announcing her 5th album « Solo », a new project celebrating the many facets of her personality and a best-of featuring her greatest hits, Louane continues her ascent and arrives with the « solo tour », a Zenith tour in 2025 and 2026 with a never-before-seen show across France, Belgium, Switzerland and Luxembourg.

Information and bookings on the website.

German :

Louane ist mehr als nur eine Künstlerin, sie erfindet sich nach 11 Jahren Karriere immer wieder neu und experimentiert mehr denn je. Nach der Ankündigung ihres fünften Albums « Solo », einem neuen Projekt, das die vielen Facetten ihrer Persönlichkeit feiert, und einem Best-of-Album mit ihren größten Titeln, setzt Louane ihren Aufstieg fort und kommt mit der « Solo-Tour », einer Zenith-Tour in den Jahren 2025 und 2026 mit einer neuen und noch nie gesehenen Show in ganz Frankreich, Belgien, der Schweiz und Luxemburg.

Informationen und Buchungen auf der Website.

Italiano :

Più che un’artista, Louane, dopo 11 anni nel mondo della musica, si reinventa e sperimenta più che mai. Dopo aver annunciato il suo quinto album « Solo », un nuovo progetto che celebra le molte sfaccettature della sua personalità e un best-of con i suoi più grandi successi, Louane continua la sua ascesa e arriva con il « solo tour », una tournée degli Zéniths nel 2025 e 2026 con uno spettacolo inedito attraverso Francia, Belgio, Svizzera e Lussemburgo.

Informazioni e prenotazioni sul sito web.

Espanol :

Más que una artista, Louane, tras 11 años en el mundo de la música, se reinventa y experimenta más que nunca. Tras anunciar su 5º álbum « Solo », un nuevo proyecto que celebra las múltiples facetas de su personalidad y un best-of con sus grandes éxitos, Louane continúa su ascenso y llega con la « gira en solitario », una gira de los Zéniths en 2025 y 2026 con un espectáculo inédito por Francia, Bélgica, Suiza y Luxemburgo.

Información y reservas en el sitio web.

