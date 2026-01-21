Concert LOUIS CHEDID Seven Casino Amnéville

Concert LOUIS CHEDID

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-15 18:00:00

2026-02-15

Après une tournée piano-voix encensée, Louis Chedid revient sur scène avec une nouvelle formation musicale !

Entre chansons cultes et nouveautés issues de son prochain album à paraître, préparez-vous à une soirée tout en douceur et poésieTout public

Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 71 50 00 info_amn@groupetranchant.com

English :

After a highly acclaimed piano-vocal tour, Louis Chedid returns to the stage with a new musical line-up!

With a mix of cult hits and new material from his forthcoming album, get ready for a gentle, poetic evening

