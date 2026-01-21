Concert LOUIS CHEDID Seven Casino Amnéville
Concert LOUIS CHEDID Seven Casino Amnéville dimanche 15 février 2026.
Concert LOUIS CHEDID
Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-02-15 18:00:00
fin : 2026-02-15
Après une tournée piano-voix encensée, Louis Chedid revient sur scène avec une nouvelle formation musicale !
Entre chansons cultes et nouveautés issues de son prochain album à paraître, préparez-vous à une soirée tout en douceur et poésieTout public
Seven Casino Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 71 50 00 info_amn@groupetranchant.com
English :
After a highly acclaimed piano-vocal tour, Louis Chedid returns to the stage with a new musical line-up!
With a mix of cult hits and new material from his forthcoming album, get ready for a gentle, poetic evening
