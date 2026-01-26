CONCERT LYRIQUE EN VI TABLEAUX DE L’OPERA A L’OPERETTE

Laroque-des-Albères Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-02-08 17:00:00

2026-02-08

Laissez-vous emporter par un programme éclectique et raffiné, mêlant la puissance de l’opéra à la légèreté de l’opérette. La Compagnie Magali Bourgarel et ses solistes vous proposent un concert lyrique en six tableaux, avec ouverture et final, autour…

Laroque-des-Albères 66740 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 98 43 15 73 culture@laroque-des-alberes.fr

English :

Let yourself be carried away by an eclectic and refined program, combining the power of opera with the lightness of operetta. The Compagnie Magali Bourgarel and its soloists present a lyrical concert in six tableaux, with overture and finale, around…

