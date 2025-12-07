Concert Maloni Fipagi Chapelle Ste Germaine Valence

Concert Maloni Fipagi

Chapelle Ste Germaine 26 RUE CHRISTOPHE COLOMB Valence Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Maloni Fipagi, groupe de chant vocal, vous invite à découvrir des chants polyphoniques corses, ou du monde, a capella, dans le magnifique écrin de la Chapelle Sainte-Germaine.

Chapelle Ste Germaine 26 RUE CHRISTOPHE COLOMB Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 60 80 74 15 saintlary26@free.fr

English :

Maloni Fipagi, a vocal group, invites you to discover Corsican and world polyphonic songs, a capella, in the magnificent setting of the Chapelle Sainte-Germaine.

German :

Maloni Fipagi, eine Vokalgruppe, lädt Sie ein, polyphone Gesänge aus Korsika oder der Welt a capella in der wunderschönen Umgebung der Kapelle Sainte-Germaine zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Il gruppo vocale Maloni Fipagi vi invita a scoprire le canzoni polifoniche corse e del mondo, a cappella, nella splendida cornice della Cappella Sainte-Germaine.

Espanol :

El grupo vocal Maloni Fipagi le invita a descubrir canciones polifónicas corsas y del mundo, a capella, en el magnífico marco de la Chapelle Sainte-Germaine.

