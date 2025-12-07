Concert Maloni Fipagi Chapelle Ste Germaine Valence
Concert Maloni Fipagi Chapelle Ste Germaine Valence dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Concert Maloni Fipagi
Chapelle Ste Germaine 26 RUE CHRISTOPHE COLOMB Valence Drôme
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Maloni Fipagi, groupe de chant vocal, vous invite à découvrir des chants polyphoniques corses, ou du monde, a capella, dans le magnifique écrin de la Chapelle Sainte-Germaine.
Chapelle Ste Germaine 26 RUE CHRISTOPHE COLOMB Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 60 80 74 15 saintlary26@free.fr
English :
Maloni Fipagi, a vocal group, invites you to discover Corsican and world polyphonic songs, a capella, in the magnificent setting of the Chapelle Sainte-Germaine.
German :
Maloni Fipagi, eine Vokalgruppe, lädt Sie ein, polyphone Gesänge aus Korsika oder der Welt a capella in der wunderschönen Umgebung der Kapelle Sainte-Germaine zu entdecken.
Italiano :
Il gruppo vocale Maloni Fipagi vi invita a scoprire le canzoni polifoniche corse e del mondo, a cappella, nella splendida cornice della Cappella Sainte-Germaine.
Espanol :
El grupo vocal Maloni Fipagi le invita a descubrir canciones polifónicas corsas y del mundo, a capella, en el magnífico marco de la Chapelle Sainte-Germaine.
