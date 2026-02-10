Concert MasterClass Batterie Kevin Plutta & Nathan Maliba 109 rue Ernest Montusès Montluçon
Concert MasterClass Batterie Kevin Plutta & Nathan Maliba 109 rue Ernest Montusès Montluçon samedi 14 mars 2026.
Concert MasterClass Batterie Kevin Plutta & Nathan Maliba
109 rue Ernest Montusès 109 Le Guingois Montluçon Allier
Tarif : 26 – 26 – 26 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-14 18:00:00
fin : 2026-03-14
Date(s) :
2026-03-14
L’Ecole de Batterie Tam-Tam Montluçon organise sa prochaine Masterclass annuelle !
Pour sa 5ème édition, l’école met les petits plats dans les grands et accueillera en duo Kevin Plutta et Nathan Maliba qui viendront nous démontrer l’étendu de leur talent.
.
109 rue Ernest Montusès 109 Le Guingois Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 05 88 18 communication@109montlucon.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Tam-Tam Montluçon Drum School is organizing its next annual Masterclass!
For its 5th edition, the school is pulling out all the stops, and will be welcoming Kevin Plutta and Nathan Maliba as a duo to showcase the full extent of their talent.
L’événement Concert MasterClass Batterie Kevin Plutta & Nathan Maliba Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par Montluçon Tourisme