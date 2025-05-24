Concert – 65700 Maubourguet Maubourguet, 24 mai 2025 20:30, Maubourguet.

Hautes-Pyrénées

Concert 65700 Maubourguet 5 Rue du Corps Franc Pommiès Maubourguet Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : 2025-05-24 20:30:00

fin : 2025-05-24 23:00:00

2025-05-24

LE PARADIS DES ARTISTES accueille « La Compagnie des Petits Concerts » pour une redécouverte originale de l’univers de Serge Gainsbourg.

Ses oeuvres, revisitées avec élégance, où se mêlent les influences de Chopin, Brahms et Beethoven, rappelent ainsi les inspirations classiques du chanteur et compositeur.

Eliane SAINT-JEAN prêtera sa voix aux textes sous forme de narration, tandis qu’Alina BARROUILLET les accompagnera au piano.

Ce spectacle singulier permettra de plonger dans l’univers complexe et poétique de Gainsbourg, entre hommage et réinterprétation, et de redécouvrir ses chansons sous un nouveau jour.

65700 Maubourguet 5 Rue du Corps Franc Pommiès

Maubourguet 65700 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 87 09 38 48 chantal.maumus@gmail.com

English :

LE PARADIS DES ARTISTES welcomes « La Compagnie des Petits Concerts » for an original rediscovery of the world of Serge Gainsbourg.

His works, elegantly revisited and blending the influences of Chopin, Brahms and Beethoven, recall the classical inspirations of the singer and composer.

Eliane SAINT-JEAN will lend her voice to the narrated texts, while Alina BARROUILLET will accompany them on piano.

This unique show will plunge you into Gainsbourg’s complex, poetic universe, between homage and reinterpretation, and allow you to rediscover his songs in a new light.

German :

LE PARADIS DES ARTISTES empfängt « La Compagnie des Petits Concerts » für eine originelle Wiederentdeckung der Welt von Serge Gainsbourg.

Seine elegant neu interpretierten Werke, in denen sich Einflüsse von Chopin, Brahms und Beethoven vermischen, erinnern so an die klassischen Inspirationen des Sängers und Komponisten.

Eliane SAINT-JEAN wird den Texten ihre Stimme in Form einer Erzählung leihen, während Alina BARROUILLET sie am Klavier begleiten wird.

Diese einzigartige Aufführung ermöglicht es, in Gainsbourgs komplexes und poetisches Universum zwischen Hommage und Neuinterpretation einzutauchen und seine Lieder in einem neuen Licht wiederzuentdecken.

Italiano :

LE PARADIS DES ARTISTES accoglie « La Compagnie des Petits Concerts » per un’originale riscoperta del mondo di Serge Gainsbourg.

Le sue opere, elegantemente rivisitate e che mescolano influenze di Chopin, Brahms e Beethoven, ricordano le ispirazioni classiche del cantante e compositore.

Eliane SAINT-JEAN presterà la sua voce ai testi sotto forma di narrazione, mentre Alina BARROUILLET li accompagnerà al pianoforte.

Questo spettacolo unico vi farà immergere nel complesso e poetico mondo di Gainsbourg, tra omaggio e reinterpretazione, e vi permetterà di riscoprire le sue canzoni sotto una nuova luce.

Espanol :

LE PARADIS DES ARTISTES recibe a « La Compagnie des Petits Concerts » para un original redescubrimiento del universo de Serge Gainsbourg.

Sus obras, revisitadas con elegancia y mezclando influencias de Chopin, Brahms y Beethoven, recuerdan las inspiraciones clásicas del cantante y compositor.

Eliane SAINT-JEAN prestará su voz a los textos en forma de narración, mientras que Alina BARROUILLET los acompañará al piano.

Este espectáculo único le sumergirá en el complejo y poético universo de Gainsbourg, entre homenaje y reinterpretación, y le permitirá redescubrir sus canciones bajo una nueva luz.

