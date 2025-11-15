Concert Maudits Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson

Concert Maudits Médiathèque Yvon Tondon Pont-à-Mousson samedi 15 novembre 2025.

Concert Maudits

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-15 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15 19:15:00

2025-11-15

Quand la puissance du post rock rencontre la poésie du violoncelle !

Maudits est un projet parisien/rémois composé de trois talentueux musiciens Olivier, Chris et Erwan. Le trio connaît bien la Lorraine de par leurs deux passages très remarqués au festival Nancy Jazz Pulsation en 2021 et 2024. Cette fois-ci c’est dans votre médiathèque qu’ils feront escale dans une configuration spécialement pensée pour se produire dans un lieu intimiste, le batteur laissera sa place à Raphaël et son violoncelle pour une expérience musicale hors du commun.Tout public

Médiathèque Yvon Tondon 4 rue de l’Institut Joseph Magot Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 84 09 09 mediatheque@ccbpam.fr

English :

When the power of post-rock meets the poetry of the cello!

Maudits is a Parisian/Remois project made up of three talented musicians: Olivier, Chris and Erwan. The trio is no stranger to Lorraine, having played two highly acclaimed dates at the Nancy Jazz Pulsation festival in 2021 and 2024. This time, they’ll be stopping off at your media library, in a configuration specially designed to perform in an intimate venue. The drummer will make way for Raphaël and his cello for an extraordinary musical experience.

German :

Wenn die Kraft des Post-Rock auf die Poesie des Cellos trifft!

Maudits ist ein Projekt aus Paris/Remscheid, das aus drei talentierten Musikern besteht: Olivier, Chris und Erwan. Das Trio kennt Lothringen gut durch ihre beiden vielbeachteten Auftritte beim Festival Nancy Jazz Pulsation in den Jahren 2021 und 2024. Dieses Mal werden sie in Ihrer Mediathek Halt machen und in einer Konfiguration auftreten, die speziell für Auftritte an einem intimen Ort konzipiert wurde. Der Schlagzeuger wird seinen Platz Raphaël und seinem Cello überlassen, um ein außergewöhnliches musikalisches Erlebnis zu ermöglichen.

Italiano :

Quando la potenza del post-rock incontra la poesia del violoncello!

Maudits è un progetto parigino/remois composto da tre musicisti di talento: Olivier, Chris ed Erwan. Il trio non è nuovo alla Lorena, avendo fatto due apprezzate apparizioni al festival Nancy Jazz Pulsation nel 2021 e nel 2024. Questa volta faranno tappa nella vostra mediateca, in una formazione studiata appositamente per gli spazi più intimi. Il batterista lascerà il posto a Raphaël e al suo violoncello per un’esperienza musicale straordinaria.

Espanol :

Cuando la fuerza del post-rock se une a la poesía del violonchelo

Maudits es un proyecto parisino/remesano formado por tres músicos de talento: Olivier, Chris y Erwan. El trío no es ajeno a Lorena, ya que ha participado con gran éxito en dos ocasiones en el festival Jazz Pulsation de Nancy, en 2021 y 2024. Esta vez harán escala en su mediateca, en un montaje especialmente diseñado para locales íntimos. El batería dejará paso a Raphaël y su violonchelo para vivir una experiencia musical extraordinaria.

