Concert méditatif & ateliers pratiques TARBES Tarbes

Concert méditatif & ateliers pratiques
TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2026-03-06
fin : 2026-03-06
2026-03-06
RÉSONANCE COLLECTIVE
Franz Nieler, sonothérapeute et concertiste propose des voyages sonores et ateliers de découverte autour des bols tibétains, gongs et instruments de l’Himalaya. Chaque séance est pensée comme une continuité naturelle de la pratique du yoga le son accompagne le souffle, le silence devient espace, la vibration ancre le corps.
Franz Nieler se produit en concert en France et en Europe depuis 10 ans.
ATELIERS
Une initiation aux bols chantant peut être vue comme une grande séance mêlant massage et auto- massage grâce à la vibration des bols…
Vous apprendrez à utiliser un bol chantant pour vous et pour l’autre.
Durant l’atelier, vous serez assis ou allongé, n’hésitez pas à apporter tapis/couverture.
Atelier enfants avec parents à 14h
(Un parent pour un ou deux enfants)
7-14 ans
Prix d’entrée du musée
Réservation obligatoire
Amener son tapis + couverture
Atelier Adultes à 15h30
Durée 1h30
20 personnes maximum
Amener son tapis + couverture
Prix d’entrée du musée
Réservation obligatoire
Concert Symphonie Vibratoire à 20h
Un concert unique mêlant une trentaine de bols chantants de l’Himalaya, bols de cristal, gongs et bien d’autres instruments. C’est un voyage sonore et perceptif, propice à la relaxation et au ressourcement, à porter son attention sur ses sensations, sa respiration…
Concert allongé
Amener son tapis + coussin + couverture
Durée 1h15 suivi d’un temps d’échanges avec le public.
Prix d’entrée du musée
Réservation obligatoire
TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 36 96 publics.musees@mairie-tarbes.fr
English :
COLLECTIVE RESONANCE
Franz Nieler, sound therapist and concert performer, offers sound journeys and discovery workshops using Tibetan bowls, gongs and Himalayan instruments. Each session is conceived as a natural continuation of yoga practice: sound accompanies breath, silence becomes space, vibration anchors the body.
Franz Nieler has been performing in concert in France and Europe for the past 10 years.
WORKSHOPS
An introduction to singing bowls can be seen as a great session combining massage and self-massage thanks to the vibration of the bowls…
You’ll learn how to use a singing bowl for yourself and for others.
During the workshop, you will be seated or lying down, so feel free to bring a mat/blanket.
Children’s workshop with parents at 2 p.m
(One parent for one or two children)
ages 7-14
Museum admission fee
Reservation required
Bring your own mat + blanket
Adult workshop at 3:30 pm
Duration 1h30
20 people maximum
Bring your own mat + blanket
Museum entrance fee
Reservation required
Vibratory Symphony concert at 8pm
A unique concert featuring some thirty Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, gongs and many other instruments. A journey of sound and perception, conducive to relaxation and rejuvenation, focusing attention on sensations, breathing…
Lying-down concert
Bring your own mat + cushion + blanket
Duration: 1h15, followed by a discussion with the audience.
Museum entrance fee
Reservations required
