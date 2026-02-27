Concert méditatif & ateliers pratiques TARBES Tarbes

Concert méditatif & ateliers pratiques

RÉSONANCE COLLECTIVE

Franz Nieler, sonothérapeute et concertiste propose des voyages sonores et ateliers de découverte autour des bols tibétains, gongs et instruments de l’Himalaya. Chaque séance est pensée comme une continuité naturelle de la pratique du yoga le son accompagne le souffle, le silence devient espace, la vibration ancre le corps.

Franz Nieler se produit en concert en France et en Europe depuis 10 ans.

ATELIERS

Une initiation aux bols chantant peut être vue comme une grande séance mêlant massage et auto- massage grâce à la vibration des bols…

Vous apprendrez à utiliser un bol chantant pour vous et pour l’autre.

Durant l’atelier, vous serez assis ou allongé, n’hésitez pas à apporter tapis/couverture.

Atelier enfants avec parents à 14h

(Un parent pour un ou deux enfants)

7-14 ans

Prix d’entrée du musée

Réservation obligatoire

Amener son tapis + couverture

Atelier Adultes à 15h30

Durée 1h30

20 personnes maximum

Amener son tapis + couverture

Prix d’entrée du musée

Réservation obligatoire

Concert Symphonie Vibratoire à 20h

Un concert unique mêlant une trentaine de bols chantants de l’Himalaya, bols de cristal, gongs et bien d’autres instruments. C’est un voyage sonore et perceptif, propice à la relaxation et au ressourcement, à porter son attention sur ses sensations, sa respiration…

Concert allongé

Amener son tapis + coussin + couverture

Durée 1h15 suivi d’un temps d’échanges avec le public.

Prix d’entrée du musée

Réservation obligatoire

TARBES Rue Achile Jubinal Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 44 36 96 publics.musees@mairie-tarbes.fr

English :

COLLECTIVE RESONANCE

Franz Nieler, sound therapist and concert performer, offers sound journeys and discovery workshops using Tibetan bowls, gongs and Himalayan instruments. Each session is conceived as a natural continuation of yoga practice: sound accompanies breath, silence becomes space, vibration anchors the body.

Franz Nieler has been performing in concert in France and Europe for the past 10 years.

WORKSHOPS

An introduction to singing bowls can be seen as a great session combining massage and self-massage thanks to the vibration of the bowls…

You’ll learn how to use a singing bowl for yourself and for others.

During the workshop, you will be seated or lying down, so feel free to bring a mat/blanket.

Children’s workshop with parents at 2 p.m

(One parent for one or two children)

ages 7-14

Museum admission fee

Reservation required

Bring your own mat + blanket

Adult workshop at 3:30 pm

Duration 1h30

20 people maximum

Bring your own mat + blanket

Museum entrance fee

Reservation required

Vibratory Symphony concert at 8pm

A unique concert featuring some thirty Himalayan singing bowls, crystal bowls, gongs and many other instruments. A journey of sound and perception, conducive to relaxation and rejuvenation, focusing attention on sensations, breathing…

Lying-down concert

Bring your own mat + cushion + blanket

Duration: 1h15, followed by a discussion with the audience.

Museum entrance fee

Reservations required

