CONCERT MÉDITATIF Perpignan samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15€

Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06

2025-12-06

As en Danse (à côté du café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)
113 Avenue du Palais des Expositions
Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 78 12 89  guerison.harmonique@gmail.com

English :

? As en Danse (next to café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)

German :

? As en Danse (neben dem Café-Theater La Boite à Rire)

Italiano :

? As en Danse (accanto al café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)

Espanol :

? As en Danse (junto al café-teatro La Boite à Rire)

