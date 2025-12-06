CONCERT MÉDITATIF Perpignan
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15
Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00
As en Danse (à côté du café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)
113 Avenue du Palais des Expositions
Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 78 12 89 guerison.harmonique@gmail.com
English :
? As en Danse (next to café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)
German :
? As en Danse (neben dem Café-Theater La Boite à Rire)
Italiano :
? As en Danse (accanto al café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)
Espanol :
? As en Danse (junto al café-teatro La Boite à Rire)
