CONCERT MÉDITATIF Perpignan

CONCERT MÉDITATIF Perpignan samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Pyrénées-Orientales

CONCERT MÉDITATIF 113 Avenue du Palais des Expositions Perpignan Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06 16:00:00

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

As en Danse (à côté du café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)

.

113 Avenue du Palais des Expositions

Perpignan 66000 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 23 78 12 89 guerison.harmonique@gmail.com

English :

? As en Danse (next to café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)

German :

? As en Danse (neben dem Café-Theater La Boite à Rire)

Italiano :

? As en Danse (accanto al café-théâtre La Boite à Rire)

Espanol :

? As en Danse (junto al café-teatro La Boite à Rire)

L’événement CONCERT MÉDITATIF Perpignan a été mis à jour le 2025-05-27 par PERPIGNAN TOURISME