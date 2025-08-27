CONCERT MELIDJA LA CAFETIERE Aurignac

CONCERT MELIDJA LA CAFETIERE Aurignac mercredi 27 août 2025.

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-08-27 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-27

2025-08-27

Concert à La Cafetière !
Venez découvrir les compositions et l’univers de Melidja !

Participation libre mais nécessaire !   .

LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16  lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com

English :

Concert at La Cafetière!

German :

Konzert in La Cafetière!

Italiano :

Concerto a La Cafetière!

Espanol :

Concierto en La Cafetière

L’événement CONCERT MELIDJA Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE