CONCERT MELIDJA LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
CONCERT MELIDJA LA CAFETIERE Aurignac mercredi 27 août 2025.
CONCERT MELIDJA
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-27 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-27
Date(s) :
2025-08-27
Concert à La Cafetière !
Venez découvrir les compositions et l’univers de Melidja !
Participation libre mais nécessaire ! .
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
English :
Concert at La Cafetière!
German :
Konzert in La Cafetière!
Italiano :
Concerto a La Cafetière!
Espanol :
Concierto en La Cafetière
L’événement CONCERT MELIDJA Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE