Concert: Mélodies de films de Michel Legrand Salle B Centre diocésain Besançon

Concert: Mélodies de films de Michel Legrand
Salle B Centre diocésain 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon Doubs
CONCERT MÉLODIES DE FILMS DE MICHEL LEGRAND
Concert caritatif, participation libre au profit de la radio RCF .
Salle B Centre diocésain 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 25 17 17 mediationculturelle.aghc@gmail.com
