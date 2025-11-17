Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert: Mélodies de films de Michel Legrand Salle B Centre diocésain Besançon

Salle B Centre diocésain 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon Doubs

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Début : 2025-11-17 20:00:00
CONCERT MÉLODIES DE FILMS DE MICHEL LEGRAND
Concert caritatif, participation libre au profit de la radio RCF   .

Salle B Centre diocésain 20, Rue Mégevand Besançon 25000 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 81 25 17 17  mediationculturelle.aghc@gmail.com

