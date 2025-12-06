Concert Messe de minuit de Marc-Antoine Charpentier Eglise Saint-Pierre Nancy

Concert Messe de minuit de Marc-Antoine Charpentier

Concert de musique sacrée avec La Chapelle de Bonsecours.

La Messe de Minuit H9 de Marc-Antoine Charpentier, composée vers 1694, s’inspire de douze noëls populaires. Le compositeur fusionne styles profanes et sacrés, offrant une polyphonie lumineuse et expressive. L’œuvre, écrite pour voix, flûtes, cordes et orgue, illustre la richesse du baroque français et la ferveur festive de la Nativité.

Solistes

Clara Ben Attar, soprano

Benoît Porcherot, haute-contre

Pierre Falkenrodt, ténor

Pierre Beller, basse

Orchestre

Isabelle Feuillie, flûte

Anne-Laure Martin & Christine Durantel, violons

Thierry Bohlinger, orgue

Choeur

Clara Ben Attar, Nicole Schneider, Elsa Thouvenot, sopranos

Pierre Brimont, Sophie Goudot, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos

Pierre Falkenrodt, Benoît Porcherot, Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, ténors

Pierre Beller, Michel Eguether, basse

Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours

Direction Benoît Porcherot

ENTRÉE LIBRE plateau à la sortieTout public

Eglise Saint-Pierre 57 Av. du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Sacred music concert with La Chapelle de Bonsecours.

Marc-Antoine Charpentier?s Messe de Minuit H9, composed around 1694, is inspired by twelve popular noëls. The composer fuses secular and sacred styles, creating a luminous, expressive polyphony. Written for voice, flute, strings and organ, the work illustrates the richness of the French Baroque and the festive fervor of the Nativity.

Soloists

Clara Ben Attar, soprano

Benoît Porcherot, countertenor

Pierre Falkenrodt, tenor

Pierre Beller, bass

Orchestra

Isabelle Feuillie, flute

Anne-Laure Martin & Christine Durantel, violins

Thierry Bohlinger, organ

Choir

Clara Ben Attar, Nicole Schneider, Elsa Thouvenot, sopranos

Pierre Brimont, Sophie Goudot, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos

Pierre Falkenrodt, Benoît Porcherot, Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, tenors

Pierre Beller, Michel Eguether, bass

Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours

Conductor: Benoît Porcherot

FREE ENTRY tray at the exit

