Concert Messe de minuit de Marc-Antoine Charpentier Eglise Saint-Pierre Nancy
Concert Messe de minuit de Marc-Antoine Charpentier Eglise Saint-Pierre Nancy dimanche 4 janvier 2026.
Concert Messe de minuit de Marc-Antoine Charpentier
Eglise Saint-Pierre 57 Av. du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-04 16:30:00
fin : 2026-01-04 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-01-04
Concert de musique sacrée avec La Chapelle de Bonsecours.
La Messe de Minuit H9 de Marc-Antoine Charpentier, composée vers 1694, s’inspire de douze noëls populaires. Le compositeur fusionne styles profanes et sacrés, offrant une polyphonie lumineuse et expressive. L’œuvre, écrite pour voix, flûtes, cordes et orgue, illustre la richesse du baroque français et la ferveur festive de la Nativité.
Solistes
Clara Ben Attar, soprano
Benoît Porcherot, haute-contre
Pierre Falkenrodt, ténor
Pierre Beller, basse
Orchestre
Isabelle Feuillie, flûte
Anne-Laure Martin & Christine Durantel, violons
Thierry Bohlinger, orgue
Choeur
Clara Ben Attar, Nicole Schneider, Elsa Thouvenot, sopranos
Pierre Brimont, Sophie Goudot, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos
Pierre Falkenrodt, Benoît Porcherot, Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, ténors
Pierre Beller, Michel Eguether, basse
Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours
Direction Benoît Porcherot
ENTRÉE LIBRE plateau à la sortieTout public
0 .
Eglise Saint-Pierre 57 Av. du Maréchal de Lattre de Tassigny Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 6 88 95 08 95
English :
Sacred music concert with La Chapelle de Bonsecours.
Marc-Antoine Charpentier?s Messe de Minuit H9, composed around 1694, is inspired by twelve popular noëls. The composer fuses secular and sacred styles, creating a luminous, expressive polyphony. Written for voice, flute, strings and organ, the work illustrates the richness of the French Baroque and the festive fervor of the Nativity.
Soloists
Clara Ben Attar, soprano
Benoît Porcherot, countertenor
Pierre Falkenrodt, tenor
Pierre Beller, bass
Orchestra
Isabelle Feuillie, flute
Anne-Laure Martin & Christine Durantel, violins
Thierry Bohlinger, organ
Choir
Clara Ben Attar, Nicole Schneider, Elsa Thouvenot, sopranos
Pierre Brimont, Sophie Goudot, Delphine Lambert, Hélène Wagner, altos
Pierre Falkenrodt, Benoît Porcherot, Philippe Bouton, Régis Moinaux, tenors
Pierre Beller, Michel Eguether, bass
Ensemble la Chapelle de Bonsecours
Conductor: Benoît Porcherot
FREE ENTRY tray at the exit
L’événement Concert Messe de minuit de Marc-Antoine Charpentier Nancy a été mis à jour le 2025-12-06 par DESTINATION NANCY