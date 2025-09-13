Concert Michel JONASZ Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon

Allier

Concert Michel JONASZ Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon Allier

Tarif : 38 – 38 – 38 EUR

Début : Samedi 2025-09-13 20:30:00

2025-09-13

Michel JONASZ et son pianiste Jean-Yves d’ANGELO viennent au théâtre Gabrielle Robinne pour une saison 4 en piano/voix.

En partenariat avec le 109.

Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie

Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 02 27 28 billetterie@mairie-montlucon.fr

English :

Michel JONASZ and his pianist Jean-Yves d’ANGELO come to the Théâtre Gabrielle Robinne for a piano/voice season 4.

In partnership with 109.

German :

Michel JONASZ und sein Pianist Jean-Yves d’ANGELO kommen ins Gabrielle-Robinne-Theater für eine Saison 4 mit Klavier und Gesang.

In Partnerschaft mit dem 109.

Italiano :

Michel JONASZ e il suo pianista Jean-Yves d’ANGELO si presentano al Théâtre Gabrielle Robinne per una performance piano/voce della quarta stagione.

In collaborazione con 109.

Espanol :

Michel JONASZ y su pianista Jean-Yves d’ANGELO acuden al Théâtre Gabrielle Robinne para un espectáculo de piano y voz de la 4ª temporada.

En colaboración con 109.

