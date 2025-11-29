Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine Salle des fêtes Bacilly
Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine Salle des fêtes Bacilly samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine
Salle des fêtes Le Bourg Bacilly Manche
Début : 2025-11-29
Michel KAT chante Balavoine. Restauration sur place à partir de 19h. Concert à 21h. .
Salle des fêtes Le Bourg Bacilly 50530 Manche Normandie +33 7 60 75 52 53
