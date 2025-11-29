Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine Salle des fêtes Bacilly

Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine Salle des fêtes Bacilly samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine

Salle des fêtes Le Bourg Bacilly Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29

Date(s) :
2025-11-29

Michel KAT chante Balavoine. Restauration sur place à partir de 19h. Concert à 21h.   .

Salle des fêtes Le Bourg Bacilly 50530 Manche Normandie +33 7 60 75 52 53 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Concert Michel KAT chante Balavoine Bacilly a été mis à jour le 2025-11-12 par OT MSM Normandie BIT Genêts