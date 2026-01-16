Concert Miki + Nemonemo La Sirène La Rochelle
Concert Miki + Nemonemo La Sirène La Rochelle jeudi 26 février 2026.
Concert Miki + Nemonemo
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : 2026-02-26 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-26
2026-02-26
Paris 2024, un cheval court sur la Seine et la revanche des nerds s’organise autour d’une table de ping-pong. Miki sort de sa chambre, pose son téléphone sur une voiture et enregistre un plan fixe à l’arrière d’un Buffalo Grill.
La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 56 46 62 contact@la-sirene.fr
English : Concert Miki + Nemonemo
Paris 2024, a horse runs on the Seine and the revenge of the nerds is organized around a ping-pong table. Miki leaves her room, puts her phone on a car and records a still shot in the back of a Buffalo Grill.
L’événement Concert Miki + Nemonemo La Rochelle a été mis à jour le 2026-01-16 par Nous La Rochelle