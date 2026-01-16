Concert Miki + Nemonemo La Sirène La Rochelle

Concert Miki + Nemonemo

La Sirène 111 Boulevard Émile Delmas La Rochelle Charente-Maritime

Début : 2026-02-26 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-26

2026-02-26

Paris 2024, un cheval court sur la Seine et la revanche des nerds s’organise autour d’une table de ping-pong. Miki sort de sa chambre, pose son téléphone sur une voiture et enregistre un plan fixe à l’arrière d’un Buffalo Grill.

