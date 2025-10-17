Concert Milestel chants polyphoniques Le bourg Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère
Concert Milestel chants polyphoniques Le bourg Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère vendredi 17 octobre 2025.
Concert Milestel chants polyphoniques
Le bourg Eglise Saint Léonce Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère Dordogne
Début : 2025-10-17
fin : 2025-10-17
2025-10-17
Découvrez le trio Milestel, chants polyphoniques en hommage aux morts et en soutien aux vivants
Participation Libre et concert au chapeau.
Le bourg Eglise Saint Léonce Saint-Léon-sur-Vézère 24290 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 48 61 02
English : Concert Milestel chants polyphoniques
Discover the Milestel trio, polyphonic songs « in tribute to the dead and in support of the living »
Free participation and concert by the hat.
German : Concert Milestel chants polyphoniques
Entdecken Sie das Trio Milestel, polyphone Gesänge « als Hommage an die Toten und zur Unterstützung der Lebenden »
Freie Teilnahme und Hutkonzert.
Italiano :
Scoprite il trio Milestel, canzoni polifoniche « in omaggio ai morti e a sostegno dei vivi »
La partecipazione è libera e il concerto è gratuito.
Espanol : Concert Milestel chants polyphoniques
Descubra al trío Milestel, canciones polifónicas « en homenaje a los muertos y en apoyo a los vivos »
La participación es libre y el concierto gratuito.
