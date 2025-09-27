Concert Milestel Eglise Saint Germain Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac

Eglise Saint Germain Avenue du Général de Gaulle Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac Dordogne

2025-09-27

Concert Milestel dans l’église de Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin. Découvrez le trio Milestel, chants polyphoniques en hommage aux morts et en soutien aux vivants

Participation Libre et concert au chapeau. .

Eglise Saint Germain Avenue du Général de Gaulle Rouffignac-Saint-Cernin-de-Reilhac 24580 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 95 48 61 02

English : Concert Milestel

Discover the Milestel trio, polyphonic songs « in tribute to the dead and in support of the living »

Free participation and concert by the hat.

German : Concert Milestel

Entdecken Sie das Trio Milestel, polyphone Gesänge « als Hommage an die Toten und zur Unterstützung der Lebenden »

Freie Teilnahme und Hutkonzert.

Italiano :

Scoprite il trio Milestel, canzoni polifoniche « in omaggio ai morti e a sostegno dei vivi »

La partecipazione è libera e il concerto è gratuito.

Espanol : Concert Milestel

Descubra al trío Milestel, canciones polifónicas « en homenaje a los muertos y en apoyo a los vivos »

La participación es libre y el concierto gratuito.

