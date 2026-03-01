Concert Mistral à la Clé Foyer Rural Allan
Concert Mistral à la Clé Foyer Rural Allan samedi 21 mars 2026.
Concert Mistral à la Clé
Foyer Rural 85, allée du foyer rural Allan Drôme
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-21 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-21
Date(s) :
2026-03-21
Concert de Mistral à la Clé au profit des Restaurants du Coeur.
Pas de réservation Buvette sur place
.
Foyer Rural 85, allée du foyer rural Allan 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 68 60 38 70
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Mistral à la Clé concert in aid of Restaurants du Coeur.
No reservation required refreshments on site
L’événement Concert Mistral à la Clé Allan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération