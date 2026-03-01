Concert Mistral à la Clé Foyer Rural Allan

Concert Mistral à la Clé

Foyer Rural 85, allée du foyer rural Allan Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-21 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-21

Date(s) :

2026-03-21

Concert de Mistral à la Clé au profit des Restaurants du Coeur.

Pas de réservation Buvette sur place

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Foyer Rural 85, allée du foyer rural Allan 26780 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 68 60 38 70

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Mistral à la Clé concert in aid of Restaurants du Coeur.

No reservation required refreshments on site

L’événement Concert Mistral à la Clé Allan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération