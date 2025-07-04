CONCERT MOBIDICK LE CHAT BARRÉ Fontiers-Cabardès
8B Allée André Le Nôtre Fontiers-Cabardès Aude
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-07-04 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-04 22:00:00
2025-07-04
Des grands écarts entre Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Découvrez l’univers unique de ce groupe !
8B Allée André Le Nôtre Fontiers-Cabardès 11390 Aude Occitanie +33 6 75 12 94 19
English :
A mix of Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Discover the unique universe of this band!
German :
Spagat zwischen Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Entdecken Sie das einzigartige Universum dieser Band!
Italiano :
Un incrocio tra Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Scoprite il mondo unico di questa band!
Espanol :
Un cruce entre Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… ¡Descubre el mundo único de esta banda!
