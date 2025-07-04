CONCERT MOBIDICK LE CHAT BARRÉ Fontiers-Cabardès

CONCERT MOBIDICK LE CHAT BARRÉ

8B Allée André Le Nôtre Fontiers-Cabardès Aude

Des grands écarts entre Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Découvrez l’univers unique de ce groupe !

8B Allée André Le Nôtre Fontiers-Cabardès 11390 Aude Occitanie +33 6 75 12 94 19

English :

A mix of Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Discover the unique universe of this band!

German :

Spagat zwischen Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Entdecken Sie das einzigartige Universum dieser Band!

Italiano :

Un incrocio tra Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… Scoprite il mondo unico di questa band!

Espanol :

Un cruce entre Pink Floyd, Renaud, Massive Attack, Bashung… ¡Descubre el mundo único de esta banda!

