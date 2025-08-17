CONCERT MR WHITE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac
CONCERT MR WHITE LA CAFETIERE Aurignac dimanche 17 août 2025.
CONCERT MR WHITE
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-17 18:30:00
fin : 2025-08-17
Date(s) :
2025-08-17
Concert musique Rock’n Roll 50s/60s… à La Cafetière !
Venez vous déhancher au rythme d’un concert 100% Rock’n Roll !
Participation libre mais nécessaire ! .
LA CAFETIERE 26 Rue Saint-Michel Aurignac 31420 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 79 70 16 lacafetiere.aurignac@gmail.com
English :
Rock’n Roll 50s/60s? concert at La Cafetière!
German :
Konzert mit Rock’n Roll-Musik der 50er und 60er Jahre in La Cafetière!
Italiano :
Concerto Rock’n Roll anni ’50/’60 a La Cafetière!
Espanol :
¡Concierto de Rock’n Roll 50s/60s? en La Cafetière!
L’événement CONCERT MR WHITE Aurignac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE