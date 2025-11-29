Concert Mymytchell un monde Compolibat
Concert Mymytchell un monde Compolibat samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Concert Mymytchell un monde
Compolibat Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-29
fin : 2025-11-29
Date(s) :
2025-11-29
Concert Mymytchell, un monde à la grange du Cambon à 20 h 00. Le spectacle sera suivi pour ceux qui le souhaitent d’une auberge espagnole. Réservations mdaussy@wanadoo.fr ou 06 13 60 53 35. 13 euros tarif normal, 10 euros pour les adhérents et 5 euros pour les jeunes. (Chantons sous les toits) .
Compolibat 12350 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 13 60 53 35
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Concert Mymytchell un monde Compolibat a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)