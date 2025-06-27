Concert – Salle municipale Nantillé 27 juin 2025 07:00
Charente-Maritime
Concert Salle municipale Chez Audebert Nantillé Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-27
fin : 2025-06-27 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-27
Au programme de cette prestation trois grandes formations de l’ADMS (Choralacoustic, l’Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois et Classicordes)
Direction Manuel AUDIGÉ et Katharine SENIOR
.
Salle municipale Chez Audebert
Nantillé 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine secretariat@adms17.fr
English :
On the program: three major ADMS ensembles (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois and Classicordes)
Conductors Manuel AUDIGÉ and Katharine SENIOR
German :
Auf dem Programm standen drei große ADMS-Formationen (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois und Classicordes)
Leitung Manuel AUDIGÉ und Katharine SENIOR
Italiano :
In programma: tre grandi ensemble dell’ADMS (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois e Classicordes)
Diretti da Manuel AUDIGÉ e Katharine SENIOR
Espanol :
En el programa: tres grandes conjuntos de la ADMS (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois y Classicordes)
Bajo la dirección de Manuel AUDIGÉ y Katharine SENIOR
L’événement Concert Nantillé a été mis à jour le 2025-06-09 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme