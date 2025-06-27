Concert – Salle municipale Nantillé 27 juin 2025 07:00

Charente-Maritime

Concert  Salle municipale Chez Audebert Nantillé Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-27
fin : 2025-06-27 18:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-06-27

Au programme de cette prestation trois grandes formations de l’ADMS (Choralacoustic, l’Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois et Classicordes)

Direction Manuel AUDIGÉ et Katharine SENIOR
  .

Salle municipale Chez Audebert
Nantillé 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine   secretariat@adms17.fr

English :

On the program: three major ADMS ensembles (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois and Classicordes)

Conductors Manuel AUDIGÉ and Katharine SENIOR

German :

Auf dem Programm standen drei große ADMS-Formationen (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois und Classicordes)

Leitung Manuel AUDIGÉ und Katharine SENIOR

Italiano :

In programma: tre grandi ensemble dell’ADMS (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois e Classicordes)

Diretti da Manuel AUDIGÉ e Katharine SENIOR

Espanol :

En el programa: tres grandes conjuntos de la ADMS (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois y Classicordes)

Bajo la dirección de Manuel AUDIGÉ y Katharine SENIOR

L’événement Concert Nantillé a été mis à jour le 2025-06-09 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme