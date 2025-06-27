Concert – Salle municipale Nantillé 27 juin 2025 07:00

Charente-Maritime

Concert Salle municipale Chez Audebert Nantillé Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-06-27

fin : 2025-06-27 18:30:00

2025-06-27

Au programme de cette prestation trois grandes formations de l’ADMS (Choralacoustic, l’Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois et Classicordes)



Direction Manuel AUDIGÉ et Katharine SENIOR

.

Salle municipale Chez Audebert

Nantillé 17770 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine secretariat@adms17.fr

English :

On the program: three major ADMS ensembles (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois and Classicordes)



Conductors Manuel AUDIGÉ and Katharine SENIOR

German :

Auf dem Programm standen drei große ADMS-Formationen (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois und Classicordes)



Leitung Manuel AUDIGÉ und Katharine SENIOR

Italiano :

In programma: tre grandi ensemble dell’ADMS (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois e Classicordes)



Diretti da Manuel AUDIGÉ e Katharine SENIOR

Espanol :

En el programa: tres grandes conjuntos de la ADMS (Choralacoustic, Orchestre Philarmonique Hilairois y Classicordes)



Bajo la dirección de Manuel AUDIGÉ y Katharine SENIOR

