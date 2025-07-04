Concert New Entity Saintes
Concert New Entity Saintes vendredi 4 juillet 2025.
Concert New Entity
Place Bassompierre Saintes Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-07-04
fin : 2025-07-04
2025-07-04
Concert proposé par la ville de Saintes à « L’Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »
Place Bassompierre Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 68 19 17 50
English :
Concert offered by the city of Saintes at « L?Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »
German :
Von der Stadt Saintes vorgeschlagenes Konzert im « L?Intemporel Esprit Guinguette » (Zeitloser Geist der Guinguette)
Italiano :
Concerto offerto dalla città di Saintes presso « L’Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »
Espanol :
Concierto ofrecido por la ciudad de Saintes en « L’Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »
L’événement Concert New Entity Saintes a été mis à jour le 2025-06-29 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge