Concert New Entity Saintes

Concert New Entity

Place Bassompierre Saintes Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-04

fin : 2025-07-04

2025-07-04

Concert proposé par la ville de Saintes à « L’Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »

Place Bassompierre Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 68 19 17 50

English :

Concert offered by the city of Saintes at « L?Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »

German :

Von der Stadt Saintes vorgeschlagenes Konzert im « L?Intemporel Esprit Guinguette » (Zeitloser Geist der Guinguette)

Italiano :

Concerto offerto dalla città di Saintes presso « L’Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »

Espanol :

Concierto ofrecido por la ciudad de Saintes en « L’Intemporel Esprit Guinguette »

