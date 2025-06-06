Concert Nirintsoa – Villedômain, 6 juin 2025 18:30, Villedômain.

Indre-et-Loire

Concert Nirintsoa Place du Monument Villedômain Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-06 18:30:00

fin : 2025-06-06 23:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-06

Nirintsoa est un artiste, chanteur interprète. Il est fan de world music entre africaine, pop, le gospel, les rythmes latines, la variété française et internationale. Titos le food truck vintage sera présent et se spécialise dans le barbecue Américain.

Place du Monument

Villedômain 37460 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 09 68 62 92 comfetesvilledomain@gmail.com

English :

Nirintsoa is an artist, singer and performer. He’s a fan of world music, with its mix of African, pop, gospel, Latin rhythms and French and international variety. Titos the vintage food truck will be there, specializing in American barbecue.

German :

Nirintsoa ist ein Künstler, Sänger und Interpret. Er ist ein Fan von afrikanischer Weltmusik, Pop, Gospel, lateinamerikanischen Rhythmen, französischen und internationalen Liedern. Titos, der Vintage-Foodtruck, wird anwesend sein und ist auf amerikanische Barbecues spezialisiert.

Italiano :

Nirintsoa è un cantautore. È un appassionato di world music che spazia dall’Africa al pop, al gospel, ai ritmi latini e al varietà francese e internazionale. Sarà presente Titos, il food truck vintage specializzato in barbecue americano.

Espanol :

Nirintsoa es cantautor. Le gustan las músicas del mundo, desde la africana al pop, pasando por el gospel, los ritmos latinos y la variedad francesa e internacional. No faltará Titos, el food truck vintage especializado en barbacoa americana.

