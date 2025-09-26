Concert No Monark au Poney Fringant Au Poney Fringant Saou

Au Poney Fringant 9 place de l’horloge Saou Drôme

Début : 2025-09-26 21:00:00

fin : 2025-09-26

2025-09-26

Voici un concert pas comme les autres ! La fusion de rythmes envoûtants et d’émotions puissantes. Voici NO MONARK, le Sans roi qui nous offre une authentique rébellion artistique par la vulnérabilité et les émotions qu’il exprime.

Au Poney Fringant 9 place de l’horloge Saou 26400 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 75 32 28 62 contact@auponeyfringant.fr

English :

A concert like no other! A fusion of bewitching rhythms and powerful emotions. Here is NO MONARK, the « Kingless » who offers us a genuine artistic rebellion through the vulnerability and emotions he expresses.

German :

Dies ist ein Konzert wie kein anderes! Die Verschmelzung von fesselnden Rhythmen und starken Emotionen. Hier kommt NO MONARK, der « Königslose », der uns durch seine Verletzlichkeit und die Emotionen, die er ausdrückt, eine authentische künstlerische Rebellion bietet.

Italiano :

Questo è un concerto senza precedenti! Una fusione di ritmi ammalianti e potenti emozioni. Vi presentiamo i NO MONARK, i « Kingless » che ci offrono un’autentica ribellione artistica attraverso la vulnerabilità e le emozioni che esprimono.

Espanol :

Un concierto sin igual Una fusión de ritmos hechizantes y emociones fuertes. Te presentamos a NO MONARK, los ‘Kingless’ que nos ofrecen una auténtica rebelión artística a través de la vulnerabilidad y las emociones que expresan.

