Concert Nohant Festival Chopin hors les murs Mézières-en-Brenne
Concert Nohant Festival Chopin hors les murs Mézières-en-Brenne vendredi 18 juillet 2025.
Concert Nohant Festival Chopin hors les murs
Place du Chapitre Mézières-en-Brenne Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-18 20:30:00
fin : 2025-07-18
Date(s) :
2025-07-18
La collégiale accueille un concert « hors les murs » dans le cadre du Nohant Festival Chopin: le récital de piano.
Edifiée au XIVe siècle, la collégiale Sainte-Marie-Madeleine accueillera l’un(e) des jeunes pianiste en résidence lors du festival. .
Place du Chapitre Mézières-en-Brenne 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 38 04 23 cathylusi36@gmail.com
English :
As part of the Nohant Festival Chopin, the collegiate church hosts a concert « outside the walls »: a recital by pianist Dmytro Semykras.
German :
In der Stiftskirche findet im Rahmen des Nohant Festival Chopin ein Konzert « außerhalb der Mauern » statt: das Recital des Pianisten Dmytro Semykras.
Italiano :
Nell’ambito del Nohant Chopin Festival, la collegiata ospita un concerto « fuori scena »: un recital del pianista Dmytro Semykras.
Espanol :
En el marco del Festival Nohant Chopin, la colegiata acoge un concierto « fuera de escena »: un recital del pianista Dmytro Semykras.
