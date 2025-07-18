Concert Nohant Festival Chopin hors les murs Mézières-en-Brenne

Place du Chapitre Mézières-en-Brenne Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-18 20:30:00

2025-07-18

La collégiale accueille un concert « hors les murs » dans le cadre du Nohant Festival Chopin: le récital de piano.

Edifiée au XIVe siècle, la collégiale Sainte-Marie-Madeleine accueillera l’un(e) des jeunes pianiste en résidence lors du festival. .

Place du Chapitre Mézières-en-Brenne 36290 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 38 04 23 cathylusi36@gmail.com

English :

As part of the Nohant Festival Chopin, the collegiate church hosts a concert « outside the walls »: a recital by pianist Dmytro Semykras.

German :

In der Stiftskirche findet im Rahmen des Nohant Festival Chopin ein Konzert « außerhalb der Mauern » statt: das Recital des Pianisten Dmytro Semykras.

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del Nohant Chopin Festival, la collegiata ospita un concerto « fuori scena »: un recital del pianista Dmytro Semykras.

Espanol :

En el marco del Festival Nohant Chopin, la colegiata acoge un concierto « fuera de escena »: un recital del pianista Dmytro Semykras.

