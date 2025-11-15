Concert Ok Jo Le Palais Royan Événements Royan

Concert Ok Jo

Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-11-15 19:00:00

fin : 2025-11-15

2025-11-15

Répertoire fun et original mêlant standards rock, pop ou RnB à des petites pépites plus confidentielles: Pixies, Lio , Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle , Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone …

Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr

English :

Fun and original repertoire mixing rock, pop or RnB standards with more confidential nuggets: Pixies, Lio , Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle , Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?

German :

Ein lustiges und originelles Repertoire, das Rock-, Pop- und RnB-Standards mit kleineren, vertraulicheren Nuggets verbindet: Pixies, Lio, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle, Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?

Italiano :

Un repertorio divertente e originale che mescola standard rock, pop o RnB con pepite più confidenziali: Pixies, Lio, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle, Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?

Espanol :

Un repertorio divertido y original que mezcla estándares de rock, pop o RnB con pepitas más confidenciales: Pixies, Lio , Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle , Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?

