Concert Ok Jo Le Palais Royan Événements Royan
Concert Ok Jo Le Palais Royan Événements Royan samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Concert Ok Jo
Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-15 19:00:00
fin : 2025-11-15
Date(s) :
2025-11-15
Répertoire fun et original mêlant standards rock, pop ou RnB à des petites pépites plus confidentielles: Pixies, Lio , Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle , Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone …
.
Le Palais Royan Événements 42 avenue des Congrès Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 00 00 accueil.pdc@royanatlantique.fr
English :
Fun and original repertoire mixing rock, pop or RnB standards with more confidential nuggets: Pixies, Lio , Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle , Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?
German :
Ein lustiges und originelles Repertoire, das Rock-, Pop- und RnB-Standards mit kleineren, vertraulicheren Nuggets verbindet: Pixies, Lio, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle, Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?
Italiano :
Un repertorio divertente e originale che mescola standard rock, pop o RnB con pepite più confidenziali: Pixies, Lio, Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle, Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?
Espanol :
Un repertorio divertido y original que mezcla estándares de rock, pop o RnB con pepitas más confidenciales: Pixies, Lio , Franz Ferdinand, Blondie, Estelle , Beyoncé, Chris Isaak, George Michael, The Bangles, Nina Simone?
L’événement Concert Ok Jo Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Royan Atlantique