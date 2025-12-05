Concert Omar Perry + Red Rockers x Vesper T + Prince Thierry | reggae La Cordo Romans-sur-Isère
Concert Omar Perry + Red Rockers x Vesper T + Prince Thierry | reggae
La Cordo 3 Quai Sainte-Claire Romans-sur-Isère Drôme
Tarif : 22 – 22 – 24 EUR
*majoration de 2€ sur place
Début : 2025-12-05 20:30:00
fin : 2025-12-05
2025-12-05
Fils du légendaire Lee Scratch Perry, Omar Perry perpétue l’héritage du reggae-dub tout en affirmant une identité artistique singulière. Avec le groupe ERM, il propose un vibrant hommage à son père à travers un live puissant et habité.
La Cordo 3 Quai Sainte-Claire Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 00 40 accueilbilletterie@lacordo.com
English :
Son of the legendary Lee Scratch Perry, Omar Perry perpetuates the legacy of reggae-dub while asserting a singular artistic identity. With the group ERM, he offers a vibrant tribute to his father in a powerful, live performance.
German :
Omar Perry ist der Sohn des legendären Lee Scratch Perry und führt das Erbe des Reggae-Dub fort, während er gleichzeitig eine einzigartige künstlerische Identität behauptet. Mit seiner Band ERM präsentiert er eine Hommage an seinen Vater in einem kraftvollen Live-Konzert.
Italiano :
Figlio del leggendario Lee Scratch Perry, Omar Perry porta avanti l’eredità del reggae-dub affermando al contempo una singolare identità artistica. Con il gruppo ERM, offre un vibrante tributo al padre in una potente performance dal vivo.
Espanol :
Hijo del legendario Lee Scratch Perry, Omar Perry continúa el legado del reggae-dub al tiempo que afirma una identidad artística singular. Con el grupo ERM, ofrece un vibrante homenaje a su padre en una potente actuación en directo.
