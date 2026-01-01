Concert One Heart Gospel à Cajarc Cajarc

Concert One Heart Gospel à Cajarc

Espace Françoise Sagan Cajarc Lot

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Général

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-31 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-31

Date(s) :

2026-01-31

Le chœur One Heart Gospel vous propose un concert vibrant et entraînant à Cajarc. Une soirée musicale pleine d’énergie et d’émotions autour des grands classiques du gospel, portée par une cinquantaine de choristes et musiciens en live. .

Espace Françoise Sagan Cajarc 46160 Lot Occitanie +33 7 86 72 15 01

English :

The One Heart Gospel choir offers a vibrant and uplifting concert in Cajarc

