Concert One Heart Gospel à Cajarc Cajarc
Concert One Heart Gospel à Cajarc Cajarc samedi 31 janvier 2026.
Concert One Heart Gospel à Cajarc
Espace Françoise Sagan Cajarc Lot
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Général
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-31 20:30:00
fin : 2026-01-31
Date(s) :
2026-01-31
Le chœur One Heart Gospel vous propose un concert vibrant et entraînant à Cajarc
Le chœur One Heart Gospel vous propose un concert vibrant et entraînant à Cajarc. Une soirée musicale pleine d’énergie et d’émotions autour des grands classiques du gospel, portée par une cinquantaine de choristes et musiciens en live. .
Espace Françoise Sagan Cajarc 46160 Lot Occitanie +33 7 86 72 15 01
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The One Heart Gospel choir offers a vibrant and uplifting concert in Cajarc
L’événement Concert One Heart Gospel à Cajarc Cajarc a été mis à jour le 2026-01-02 par OT Figeac