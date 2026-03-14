Concert Opus Two Duo Violon Piano Une Voix Américaine Institute for American Universities Aix-en-Provence

Concert Opus Two Duo Violon Piano Une Voix Américaine

Mercredi 8 avril 2026.

18:30. Institute for American Universities 8 rue de Littera Aix-en-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-08

fin : 2026-04-08

Date(s) :

2026-04-08

Le prestigieux duo américain Andrew Cooperstock (piano) et William Terwilliger (violon) propose un parcours musical à travers les chef-d’œuvres de Stephen Sondheim, William Grant Still et Aaron Copland, à la recherche d’une voix américaine et personnelle.

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Institute for American Universities 8 rue de Littera Aix-en-Provence 13100 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 6 34 05 75 13

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English :

The prestigious American duo Andrew Cooperstock (piano) and William Terwilliger (violin) offer a musical journey through the masterpieces of Stephen Sondheim, William Grant Still and Aaron Copland, in search of a personal American voice.

L’événement Concert Opus Two Duo Violon Piano Une Voix Américaine Aix-en-Provence a été mis à jour le 2026-03-10 par Office de Tourisme d’Aix en Provence