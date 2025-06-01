CONCERT ORCHESTRE D’HARMONIE CAPESTANG PUISSERGUIER – Riols, 1 juin 2025 07:00, Riols.
Hérault
CONCERT ORCHESTRE D’HARMONIE CAPESTANG PUISSERGUIER Lieu-dit Langlade Riols Hérault
Début : 2025-06-01
fin : 2025-06-01
2025-06-01
Les beaux jours arrivent, les oiseaux chantent et les musiciens « musiquent »…
Lieu-dit Langlade
Riols 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 34 24 mairie.riols@wanadoo.fr
English :
The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the musicians are playing…
German :
Die schönen Tage kommen, die Vögel singen und die Musiker « musizieren »…
Italiano :
Il sole splende, gli uccelli cantano e i musicisti suonano…
Espanol :
El sol brilla, los pájaros cantan y los músicos tocan…
