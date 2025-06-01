CONCERT ORCHESTRE D’HARMONIE CAPESTANG PUISSERGUIER – Riols, 1 juin 2025 07:00, Riols.

Hérault

CONCERT ORCHESTRE D’HARMONIE CAPESTANG PUISSERGUIER Lieu-dit Langlade Riols Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-01

fin : 2025-06-01

Date(s) :

2025-06-01

Les beaux jours arrivent, les oiseaux chantent et les musiciens « musiquent »…

Les beaux jours arrivent, les oiseaux chantent et les musiciens « musiquent »… .

Lieu-dit Langlade

Riols 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 34 24 mairie.riols@wanadoo.fr

English :

The sun is shining, the birds are singing and the musicians are playing…

German :

Die schönen Tage kommen, die Vögel singen und die Musiker « musizieren »…

Italiano :

Il sole splende, gli uccelli cantano e i musicisti suonano…

Espanol :

El sol brilla, los pájaros cantan y los músicos tocan…

L’événement CONCERT ORCHESTRE D’HARMONIE CAPESTANG PUISSERGUIER Riols a été mis à jour le 2025-05-24 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC