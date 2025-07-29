Concert Orchestre junior de Suffolk Rue Henri Odievre Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc

Rue Henri Odievre Le SiRoCo Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc Seine-Maritime

L’orchestre junior de Suffolk (UK) se produira à l’occasion d’un concert gratuit ouvert à toutes et tous. Cette soirée musicale permet de faire vibrer le public au son d’un orchestre à vent débordant d’énergie et de talent.

Organisé par ACFEA Concerts and Tours

Durée 1h

Entrée libre Tout public

Rue Henri Odievre Le SiRoCo Saint-Romain-de-Colbosc 76430 Seine-Maritime Normandie acfea.france@gmail.com

English : Concert Orchestre junior de Suffolk

The Suffolk Junior Orchestra (UK) will be performing at a free concert open to all. This musical evening will thrill audiences to the sound of a wind orchestra bursting with energy and talent.

Organized by ACFEA Concerts and Tours

Duration: 1 hour

Free admission ? All audiences

German :

Das Suffolk Junior Orchestra (UK) wird in einem kostenlosen Konzert auftreten, das für alle offen ist. Dieser musikalische Abend bietet die Möglichkeit, das Publikum mit den Klängen eines Blasorchesters zu begeistern, das vor Energie und Talent nur so strotzt.

Organisiert von ACFEA Concerts and Tours

Dauer: 1 Std

Eintritt frei ? Alle Zuschauer

Italiano :

La Suffolk Junior Orchestra (UK) si esibirà in un concerto gratuito aperto a tutti. Questa serata musicale entusiasmerà il pubblico con il suono di un’orchestra di fiati piena di energia e talento.

Organizzato da ACFEA Concerti e tournée

Durata: 1 ora

Ingresso libero? Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

La Suffolk Junior Orchestra (UK) actuará en un concierto gratuito abierto a todos. Esta velada musical entusiasmará al público con el sonido de una orquesta de viento rebosante de energía y talento.

Organizado por ACFEA Concerts and Tours

Duración: 1 hora

Entrada gratuita Abierto a todos

