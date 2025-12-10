CONCERT | ORCHESTRE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE Bolquère
CONCERT | ORCHESTRE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE Bolquère vendredi 2 janvier 2026.
CONCERT | ORCHESTRE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE
Place Guy Male Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-01-02 20:30:00
fin : 2026-01-02
Date(s) :
2026-01-02
LE CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE
La chanson symphonique d’aujourd’hui dirigé par Daniel Tosi
Soliste Violon Diego Tosi
Soliste voix Jacques Fredenucci
20h30 Salle des Fêtes de Bolquère
10€/Personne | Gratuit -12ans
.
Place Guy Male Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42
English :
THE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT
La chanson symphonique d?aujourd?hui conducted by Daniel Tosi
Violin soloist Diego Tosi
Vocal soloist Jacques Fredenucci
20h30 ? Bolquère village hall
10/person | Free for children under 12
L’événement CONCERT | ORCHESTRE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE Bolquère a été mis à jour le 2025-12-10 par OT DE BOLQUERE/PYRENEES 2000