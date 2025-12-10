CONCERT | ORCHESTRE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE Bolquère

CONCERT | ORCHESTRE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE

Place Guy Male Bolquère Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-01-02 20:30:00

fin : 2026-01-02

2026-01-02

LE CONCERT DE L’ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE

La chanson symphonique d’aujourd’hui dirigé par Daniel Tosi

Soliste Violon Diego Tosi

Soliste voix Jacques Fredenucci

20h30 Salle des Fêtes de Bolquère

10€/Personne | Gratuit -12ans

Place Guy Male Bolquère 66210 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 12 42

THE PERPIGNAN CATALOGNE SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA CONCERT

La chanson symphonique d?aujourd?hui conducted by Daniel Tosi

Violin soloist Diego Tosi

Vocal soloist Jacques Fredenucci

20h30 ? Bolquère village hall

10/person | Free for children under 12

