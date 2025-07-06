Concert Orgue et Cors des Alpes rue de l’Eglise Plainfaing 6 juillet 2025 16:00
Vosges
Concert Orgue et Cors des Alpes rue de l’Eglise Eglise Saint Nicolas Plainfaing Vosges
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-07-06 16:00:00
fin : 2025-07-06
2025-07-06
Orgue et cors des Alpes avec Vincent Bigerel et l’ensemble Coralp-Lotharingia. Entrée libre.Tout public
rue de l’Eglise Eglise Saint Nicolas
Plainfaing 88230 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 50 96 17
English :
Organ and alphorns with Vincent Bigerel and the Coralp-Lotharingia ensemble. Free admission.
German :
Orgel und Alphörner mit Vincent Bigerel und dem Ensemble Coralp-Lotharingia. Freier Eintritt.
Italiano :
Organo e alphorns con Vincent Bigerel e l’ensemble Coralp-Lotharingia. Ingresso libero.
Espanol :
Órgano y trompas con Vincent Bigerel y el conjunto Coralp-Lotharingia. Entrada gratuita.
