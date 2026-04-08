CONCERT OSK BAND MUSIQUE DU MONDE Ganges
CONCERT OSK BAND MUSIQUE DU MONDE Ganges samedi 18 avril 2026.
Ganges
CONCERT OSK BAND MUSIQUE DU MONDE
17 cours de la République Ganges Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-18
fin : 2026-04-18
Date(s) :
2026-04-18
OSK BAND est un groupe marseillais de world music qui mêle afro funk, reggae, ragga, rock et folklore guinéen dans une ambiance festive aux rythmes bien chauds.
OSK BAND, c’est un groupe marseillais de world music qui vous embarque dans un univers musical riche, métissé et vibrant.
En live, le groupe fait voyager entre plusieurs styles avec une énergie communicative afro funk, reggae, ragga, rock et folklores guinéens.
Un mélange chaleureux et festif, porté par des sonorités du monde et des rythmes bien chauds pour vous faire bouger tout au long de la soirée. .
17 cours de la République Ganges 34190 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 60 30 77 afrobar224@yahoo.com
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English :
OSK BAND is a world music band from Marseilles that blends Afro funk, reggae, ragga, rock and Guinean folklore in a festive atmosphere with hot rhythms.
L’événement CONCERT OSK BAND MUSIQUE DU MONDE Ganges a été mis à jour le 2026-04-01 par 34 ADT34
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