CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres
CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres samedi 13 juin 2026.
Port-Vendres
CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET
Place Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13
Date(s) :
2026-06-13
La chorale CHORUS VENERIS vous entraîne dans l’univers festif et élégant du cabaret à travers une soirée musicale conviviale, rythmée par des chansons entraînantes et une ambiance chaleureuse.
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Place Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The CHORUS VENERIS choir draws you into the festive, elegant world of cabaret with a convivial evening of music, lively songs and a warm atmosphere.
L’événement CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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