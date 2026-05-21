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CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres

CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres

CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres samedi 13 juin 2026.

Adresse : Place Castellane

Ville : 66660 Port-Vendres

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : samedi 13 juin 2026

Fin : samedi 13 juin 2026

Heure de début : 20:30:00

Tarif :

Port-Vendres

CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET

Place Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-13 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :
2026-06-13

La chorale CHORUS VENERIS vous entraîne dans l’univers festif et élégant du cabaret à travers une soirée musicale conviviale, rythmée par des chansons entraînantes et une ambiance chaleureuse.
  .

Place Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The CHORUS VENERIS choir draws you into the festive, elegant world of cabaret with a convivial evening of music, lively songs and a warm atmosphere.

L’événement CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE

À voir aussi à Port-Vendres (Pyrénées-Orientales)