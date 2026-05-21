Port-Vendres

CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET

Place Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-13 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-13

Date(s) :

2026-06-13

La chorale CHORUS VENERIS vous entraîne dans l’univers festif et élégant du cabaret à travers une soirée musicale conviviale, rythmée par des chansons entraînantes et une ambiance chaleureuse.

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Place Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99

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English :

The CHORUS VENERIS choir draws you into the festive, elegant world of cabaret with a convivial evening of music, lively songs and a warm atmosphere.

L’événement CONCERT PAR LA CHORALE CHORUS VENERIS SOIREE CABARET Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-05-21 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE