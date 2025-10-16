Concert Participatif Devenez l’interprète d’ANATOLL Temple La Tremblade

Concert Participatif Devenez l'interprète d'ANATOLL Temple La Tremblade jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

Temple Place du Temple La Tremblade Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-16 18:30:00

2025-10-16

Le seul concert où le public est aussi interprète !

Que vous soyez instrumentiste, chanteur dans un chœur, néophyte, septique ou curieux, venez partager une expérience inédite sur le territoire.

Temple Place du Temple La Tremblade 17390 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@royan-orgues.fr

English :

Participatory Concert « Become the performer of ANATOLL

The only concert where the audience is also the performer!

Whether you’re an instrumentalist, a singer in a choir, a neophyte, a skeptic or just curious, come and share in an experience never before seen in the region.

German :

Mitmach-Konzert « Werden Sie der Interpret von ANATOLL »

Das einzige Konzert, bei dem das Publikum auch Interpret ist!

Ob Sie nun Instrumentalist, Chorsänger, Neuling, Septiker oder Neugieriger sind, kommen Sie und teilen Sie eine Erfahrung, die es in der Region noch nie gegeben hat.

Italiano :

Concerto partecipativo » Diventa interprete di ANATOLL » (in francese)

L’unico concerto in cui il pubblico è anche l’interprete!

Che siate strumentisti, cantanti in coro, neofiti, scettici o semplicemente curiosi, venite a condividere un’esperienza mai vista prima nella regione.

Espanol :

Concert Participatif » Conviértase en intérprete de ANATOLL » (en francés)

¡El único concierto en el que el público es también el intérprete!

Ya seas instrumentista, cantante de coro, neófito, escéptico o simplemente curioso, ven a compartir una experiencia inédita en la región.

