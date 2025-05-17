Concert Peggy en Live – Thionville, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Thionville.

Plongez dans l’ambiance italienne de la Dolce Vita avec Peggy, en duo saxo + guitare/chant, pour un concert aux accents chaleureux et méditerranéens.

Un répertoire qui sent bon l’Italie, entre mélodies ensoleillées et énergie festive, à savourer en plein air, au rythme du saxophone et de la Dolce Vita !Tout public

Place Anne Grommerch

Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 53 33 71 contact@thionvillecommerces.com

English :

Immerse yourself in the Italian ambience of La Dolce Vita with Peggy, in a sax + guitar/vocals duo, for a concert with warm, Mediterranean accents.

A repertoire that smells of Italy, with sunny melodies and festive energy, to be enjoyed in the open air, to the rhythm of the saxophone and the Dolce Vita!

German :

Tauchen Sie ein in die italienische Atmosphäre des Dolce Vita mit Peggy, im Duo Saxofon + Gitarre/Gesang, für ein Konzert mit warmen und mediterranen Akzenten.

Ein Repertoire, das nach Italien duftet, zwischen sonnigen Melodien und festlicher Energie, das Sie unter freiem Himmel im Rhythmus des Saxophons und des Dolce Vita genießen können!

Italiano :

Immergetevi nell’atmosfera italiana della Dolce Vita con Peggy, in un duo sax + chitarra/voce, per un concerto dal caldo sapore mediterraneo.

Un repertorio che profuma d’Italia, con melodie solari ed energia festosa, da gustare all’aria aperta, al ritmo del sassofono e della Dolce Vita!

Espanol :

Sumérjase en el ambiente italiano de La Dolce Vita con Peggy, en un dúo de saxo + guitarra/voz, para un concierto con un cálido sabor mediterráneo.

Un repertorio que huele a Italia, con melodías soleadas y energía festiva, para disfrutar al aire libre, ¡al ritmo del saxofón y de la Dolce Vita!

