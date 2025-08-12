Concert perché du haut Livron Poucha Lamech Livron-sur-Drôme
Haut Livron, place de l’ancienne église Livron-sur-Drôme Drôme
Jazz vocal et swing manouche
Haut Livron, place de l’ancienne église Livron-sur-Drôme 26250 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 048661471 epicerieperchee@hautlivron.fr
English :
Vocal jazz and gypsy swing
German :
Vocal Jazz und Gypsy Swing
Italiano :
Jazz vocale e swing gitano
Espanol :
Jazz vocal y swing gitano
