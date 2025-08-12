Concert perché du haut Livron Poucha Lamech Livron-sur-Drôme

Jazz vocal et swing manouche
Haut Livron, place de l’ancienne église Livron-sur-Drôme 26250 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 048661471  epicerieperchee@hautlivron.fr

English :

Vocal jazz and gypsy swing

German :

Vocal Jazz und Gypsy Swing

Italiano :

Jazz vocale e swing gitano

Espanol :

Jazz vocal y swing gitano

