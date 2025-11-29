Concert Perturbator Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal

Concert Perturbator Place Robert Schuman Meisenthal samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Concert Perturbator

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal Moselle

Début : Samedi 2025-11-29 19:15:00

fin : 2025-11-29 22:30:00

2025-11-29

Présentés par Artefact PRL / La Laiterie et La Halle Verrière en accord avec The Link Prod

Après deux années de tournées mondiales aux côtés de HEALTH aux États-Unis et de Carpenter Brut en Europe, Perturbator s’apprête à frapper fort en 2025. Son nouvel album, prévu sur le prestigieux label Nuclear Blast Records, promet de cristalliser tout ce qu’il a construit jusqu’à présent. Kent ne laisse aucun doute cette œuvre sera son apogée. Et pour accompagner cette déflagration sonore, il a annoncé une tournée européenne en tête d’affiche pour novembre 2025, avec Gost et Kaelan Mikla en première partie. 2025 ne sera pas seulement une année où vous entendrez parler de Perturbator. Ce sera l’année où Perturbator redéfinit, une fois encore, ce que signifie repousser les limites de la musique.

Perturbator est un robot blues nordique, une larme lourde de Blood Music, un écho d’un Blade Runner qui n’en finit pas de constituer le patrimoine d’un présent à ce point asphyxié qu’il lui faut se mettre en quête d’anticipation. Sous le pilonnage rythmique, l’électro pulse droit, pogotée par les assauts synthétiques saturés et corrosifs jusqu’à de cathartiques instants inouïs au cœur d’une cinématographique scénographie.Tout public

35 .

Place Robert Schuman La Halle Verrière Meisenthal 57960 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 82 91

English :

Presented by Artefact PRL / La Laiterie and La Halle Verrière in association with The Link Prod

After two years of world touring with HEALTH in the USA and Carpenter Brut in Europe, Perturbator is set to hit the road in 2025. Their new album, due for release on the prestigious Nuclear Blast Records label, promises to crystallize everything they have built up to date. Kent leaves no doubt: this work will be his apogee. And to accompany this sonic deflagration, he has announced a European headline tour for November 2025, with Gost and Kaelan Mikla as support acts. 2025 won’t just be the year you hear about Perturbator. It will be the year when Perturbator redefine, once again, what it means to push the boundaries of music.

Perturbator is a Nordic blues robot, a heavy tear of Blood Music, an echo of a Blade Runner that never stops building the heritage of a present so asphyxiated that it has to seek anticipation. Underneath the rhythmic pounding, the electro pulses straight ahead, pogozed by saturated, corrosive synthetic assaults to cathartic, unheard-of moments at the heart of a cinematic scenography.

German :

Angeboten von Artefact PRL / La Laiterie und La Halle Verrière in Zusammenarbeit mit The Link Prod

Nach zwei Jahren Welttournee an der Seite von HEALTH in den USA und Carpenter Brut in Europa wird Perturbator im Jahr 2025 zum großen Schlag ausholen. Sein neues Album, das auf dem renommierten Label Nuclear Blast Records erscheinen soll, verspricht, alles, was er bislang aufgebaut hat, zu kristallisieren. Kent lässt keinen Zweifel daran, dass dieses Werk sein Höhepunkt sein wird. Passend dazu hat er für November 2025 eine Headliner-Europatour mit Gost und Kaelan Mikla als Vorgruppe angekündigt. 2025 wird nicht nur ein Jahr sein, in dem man von Perturbator hören wird. Es wird das Jahr sein, in dem Perturbator einmal mehr neu definiert, was es bedeutet, die Grenzen der Musik zu verschieben.

Perturbator ist ein nordischer Bluesroboter, eine schwere Träne der Blood Music, ein Echo von Blade Runner, das nicht aufhört, das Erbe einer Gegenwart zu bilden, die so sehr erstickt ist, dass sie sich auf die Suche nach Antizipation machen muss. Unter den rhythmischen Stampfern pulsiert der Elektro, der von den ätzenden, gesättigten Synthesizer-Attacken bis hin zu kathartischen, unerhörten Momenten im Herzen einer filmischen Szenografie angetrieben wird.

Italiano :

Presentato da Artefact PRL / La Laiterie e La Halle Verrière in associazione con The Link Prod

Dopo due anni di tour in tutto il mondo con HEALTH negli Stati Uniti e Carpenter Brut in Europa, i Perturbator sono pronti a fare il botto nel 2025. Il loro nuovo album, in uscita per la prestigiosa etichetta Nuclear Blast Records, promette di cristallizzare tutto ciò che hanno costruito fino ad oggi. Kent non lascia dubbi: questo lavoro sarà il suo apogeo. E per accompagnare questa esplosione sonora, ha annunciato un tour europeo da headliner per il novembre 2025, con Gost e Kaelan Mikla come gruppi di supporto. il 2025 non sarà solo l’anno in cui sentirete parlare dei Perturbator. Sarà l’anno in cui i Perturbator ridefiniranno, ancora una volta, cosa significa spingersi oltre i confini della musica.

I Perturbator sono un robot blues nordico, una lacrima pesante di Blood Music, un’eco di un Blade Runner che non smette di costruire l’eredità di un presente così asfittico da dover iniziare a guardare avanti. Sotto la ritmica martellante, l’electro pulsa dritta, martellata da assalti sintetici saturi e corrosivi, che culminano in momenti catartici e inauditi nel cuore di una scenografia cinematografica.

Espanol :

Presentado por Artefact PRL / La Laiterie y La Halle Verrière en asociación con The Link Prod

Tras dos años de gira por todo el mundo con HEALTH en Estados Unidos y Carpenter Brut en Europa, Perturbator se disponen a dar el gran golpe en 2025. Su nuevo álbum, que publicará el prestigioso sello Nuclear Blast Records, promete cristalizar todo lo que han construido hasta la fecha. Kent no deja lugar a dudas: este trabajo será su apogeo. Y para acompañar esta explosión sónica, ha anunciado una gira europea como cabeza de cartel para noviembre de 2025, con Gost y Kaelan Mikla como teloneros. 2025 no será sólo el año en que se oiga hablar de Perturbator. Será el año en que Perturbator redefinan, una vez más, lo que significa traspasar los límites de la música.

Perturbator es un robot de blues nórdico, una pesada lágrima de Blood Music, el eco de un Blade Runner que no deja de construir la herencia de un presente tan asfixiado que tiene que empezar a mirar hacia delante. Bajo el golpeteo rítmico, el electro pulsa de frente, aporreado por asaltos sintéticos saturados y corrosivos, que culminan en momentos catárticos e inauditos en el corazón de una escenografía cinematográfica.

L’événement Concert Perturbator Meisenthal a été mis à jour le 2025-09-09 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE