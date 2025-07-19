Concert-Piano Alexandre Galène Villebernier

Concert-Piano Alexandre Galène Villebernier samedi 19 juillet 2025.

Concert-Piano Alexandre Galène

Église Saint-Mainbœuf de Villebernier Villebernier Maine-et-Loire

Début : 2025-07-19

fin : 2025-07-19

2025-07-19

Alexandra Galène vous invite à un moment musical tout en finesse et en émotion, dans le cadre intimiste et chaleureux de l’église du village. Venez assister à ce concert de piano pour une parenthèse hors du temps.

Église Saint-Mainbœuf de Villebernier Villebernier 49400 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire +33 2 41 51 06 25 mairie@villebernier.fr

English :

Alexandra Galène invites you to a musical moment of finesse and emotion, in the warm, intimate setting of the village church. Join us for a timeless piano concert.

German :

Alexandra Galène lädt Sie zu einem feinen und emotionalen musikalischen Moment im intimen und warmen Rahmen der Dorfkirche ein. Kommen Sie zu diesem Klavierkonzert und genießen Sie eine zeitlose Auszeit.

Italiano :

Alexandra Galène vi invita a un momento musicale di finezza ed emozione, nella calda e intima cornice della chiesa del villaggio. Partecipate a questo concerto per pianoforte per un intermezzo senza tempo.

Espanol :

Alexandra Galène le invita a un momento musical de delicadeza y emoción, en el marco cálido e íntimo de la iglesia del pueblo. Acompáñenos en este concierto de piano para disfrutar de un interludio atemporal.

