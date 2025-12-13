Concert Piazzolla et Ravel Abbaye des Prémontrés Pont-à-Mousson

Concert Piazzolla et Ravel

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-22 16:00:00

fin : 2026-03-22 17:10:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-22

Dans le cadre de la programmation musicale de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés, profitez d’un concert d’exception, mèlant influences européennes et latino-américaines.

Trois compositions portées par le souffle chaleureux d’une hispanité transatlantique du Trio en La mineur conçu à Saint-Jean-de-Luz par Maurice Ravel, au nuevo tango d’Astor Piazzolla, en passant par le Círculo de Joaquín Turina, les inspirations dialoguent à la lumière d’un Sud toujours réinventé.

Musiciens

– David MANCINELLI, violon

– Philippe BAUDRY, violoncelle

– Bertille MONSELLIER, piano

Réservation sur le site de l’Abbaye des Prémontrés

PASS 3 CONCERTS profitez d’un tarif préférentiel en réservant les trois concerts de musique classique à l’Abbaye

– Sérénade pour cordes de Beethoven, dimanche 25 janvier à 16h

– Quatuor à cordes (Beethoven et Dvorák), dimanche 22 février à 16h

– Piazzolla et Ravel, dimanche 22 mars à 16hTout public

.

Abbaye des Prémontrés 9 rue Saint Martin Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 81 10 32

English :

As part of the musical program at Abbaye des Prémontrés, enjoy an exceptional concert combining European and Latin American influences.

Three compositions carried by the warmth of a transatlantic Hispanic spirit: from the Trio in A minor conceived in Saint-Jean-de-Luz by Maurice Ravel, to Astor Piazzolla’s nuevo tango , via Joaquín Turina’s Círculo, inspirations converse in the light of an ever-reinvented South.

Musicians:

– David MANCINELLI, violin

– Philippe BAUDRY, cello

– Bertille MONSELLIER, piano

Reservations on the Abbaye des Prémontrés website

3 CONCERTS PASS: take advantage of preferential rates by booking three classical music concerts at the Abbey

– Beethoven’s Serenade for Strings, Sunday January 25 at 4pm

– String quartet (Beethoven and Dvorák), Sunday February 22 at 4 pm

– Piazzolla and Ravel, Sunday March 22 at 4pm

L’événement Concert Piazzolla et Ravel Pont-à-Mousson a été mis à jour le 2025-12-13 par OT PONT A MOUSSON