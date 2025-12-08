Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band Champagnole
Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band Champagnole vendredi 27 février 2026.
Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band
Oppidum Champagnole Jura
Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-02-27 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-27 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-02-27
Ouverture des portes à 19 h Placement libre (places assises uniquement) Réservation hellosso.com .
Oppidum Champagnole 39300 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
English : Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band
L’événement Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band Champagnole a été mis à jour le 2025-12-08 par MAISON DU TOURISME CHAMPAGNOLE NOZEROY JURA