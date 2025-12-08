Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band Champagnole

Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band Champagnole vendredi 27 février 2026.

Concert Pink Floyd Tribute Band

Oppidum Champagnole Jura

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Début : 2026-02-27 20:00:00
fin : 2026-02-27 23:00:00

2026-02-27

Ouverture des portes à 19 h Placement libre (places assises uniquement) Réservation hellosso.com   .

Oppidum Champagnole 39300 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté  

